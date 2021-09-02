Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer died on Monday following a bout with Alzheimer’s.

Following a more than six-year bout with Alzheimer’s, former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday, his family announced.

Last week, Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. The 77-year-old Schottenheimer was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

Schottenheimer served as an NFL head coach for 21 seasons, including a five-year stint with the Browns from 1984-1988. His 205 career wins put him eighth on the NFL's all-time list and most for any head coach never to win an NFL championship. In addition to his tenure in Cleveland, Schottenheimer served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons, plus five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, and the Washington Redskins for one season.