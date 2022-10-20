Liz Truss, who resigned as UK Prime Minister, is a Cleveland Browns fan

After Liz Truss resigned as the UK's Prime Minister on Thursday, many noted that she also happens to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

CLEVELAND — In a move that resulted in headlines across the globe, Liz Truss resigned from her role as British Prime Minister on Thursday, less than two months after taking office.

But while many reacted to the news by focusing on what it meant for the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, others -- especially in Northeast Ohio -- noted that the 47-year-old Oxford native is also a Cleveland Browns fan.

Or at least she was for one night.

In 2018, Truss posted a picture of herself at FirstEnergy Stadium attending the Browns' Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets. That game happened to be the one in which quarterback Baker Mayfield made his NFL debut for Cleveland and helped lead the Browns to what was their first win in 635 days.

She also noted that Cleveland was "my kinda town" after the Browns' win triggered the unlocking of the Bud Light fridges and free beer across the city.

Browns win for first time since Dec 2016. Free beer for Cleveland residents released. #NYJvsCLE #mykindatown pic.twitter.com/l73FoAX4wQ — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 21, 2018

Truss' trip to Cleveland appears to have been a part of her mission to help bring an NFL franchise to the U.K. Prior to posting the picture of herself in a Browns jersey, Truss posted pictures of her exchanging a customized Norwich FC jersey with Browns owner Dee Haslam.

"Thanks @Browns and @NFL for hosting me tonight," she wrote. "An NFL team in the would boost cultural ties with the ... and benefit the economy too #ShirtSwap"

Thanks @Browns and @NFL for hosting me tonight.



🏈 An NFL team in the 🇬🇧 would boost cultural ties with the 🇺🇸... and benefit the economy too 🏈 #ShirtSwap pic.twitter.com/qvmu2oSsru — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 21, 2018