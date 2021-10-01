Watch live: 3News' 'Pregame Huddle' breaks down tonight's Cleveland Browns playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

It's Cleveland's first postseason clash since 2002.

PITTSBURGH — The day Browns fans have been waiting for for 18 years has finally arrived.

The team is set for its first playoff game since January of 2003 on Sunday night in the NFL Wild Card Round. Their opponent? The hated Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road in the House of Horrors that has been Heinz Field.

Cleveland is just 1-20 in that stadium since it opened in 2001. That includes the franchise's last postseason game, when they blew a 17-point lead and lost a heartbreaking Wild Card showdown against Pittsburgh.

The Browns this game riding high, making the AFC bracket at the sixth seed following an emotional 24-22 win over the Steelers in Week 17. However, they are also missing multiple key contributors who are sick with COVID-19, notably head coach Kevin Stefanski, All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio, and shutdown corner Denzel Ward.

In contrast, the Steelers are loading up after resting multiple starters last Sunday. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker T.J. Watt are among those who will be back in the lineup, and its a big reason why the AFC North champs are a five and a half point favorite.

Tonight's game will air live on Channel 3 starting at 8:15 p.m., with 3News' coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on our "Pregame Huddle." In the meantime, you can follow our live blog below, with the latest plays and updates closest to the top.

PREGAME

Our own Pat Chiesa is at Heinz Field for tonight's game. Although it is sure to be a classic meeting of one of football's greatest rivalries, there will unfortunately be no fans allowed inside the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A view of Heinz Field from an empty Gold Lot as the sun begins to set here in Pittsburgh. Only friends and family of players and coaches are allowed to attend tonight's Browns-Steelers playoff game. Definitely a weirdly empty feeling around here. @wkyc #3browns pic.twitter.com/6nQ32GQARh — Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) January 10, 2021