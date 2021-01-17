Live blog: Cleveland Browns battle top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional playoff

Cleveland is a heavy underdog, but KC is not looking past them.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one's going to be caught by surprise this time.

Fresh off their dominating victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, the Browns are in Kansas City to take on the top-seeded Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff matchup. The winner will face the Buffalo Bills in next weekend's AFC Championship Game.

The big news for the Browns is who's back with the team: Head coach Kevin Stefanski returns after battling COVID-19, as do All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio and shutdown corner Denzel Ward. Fellow All-Pro Jack Conklin will also play after dealing with knee and hamstring injuries this week, and tight end David Njoku and linebacker B.J. Goodson are also good to go.

Boasting a 14-2 regular season record, Kansas City comes in as a heavy favorite. The Chiefs are seeking their second straight Super Bowl title, but have looked sluggish at times (no wins by more than six points since Nov. 1) and will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and receiver Sammy Watkins.

What follows is a drive-by-drive live blog of today's action, with the most recent plays and updates closest to the top. Stay tuned for updates and analysis all afternoon and evening on 3News and WKYC.com.

2ND QUARTER

3:09: The Browns finally get a stop as Adrian Clayborne blows up a screen play. However, Harrison Butker nails a 50-yard field goal, and the Chiefs now lead it 16-3.

9:38: Two dropped Nick Chubb passes and a Baker Mayfield self-completion later, and the Browns are forced to punt. Jamie Gillan boots it to the Chiefs 15.

An update on Jedrick Wills Jr.: The rookie blindside blocker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

13:48: A holding penalty does no damage to the Chiefs: On second-and-19, Patrick Mahomes finds Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce, who barrels his way into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. Kansas City extends its lead to 13-3.

1ST QUARTER

2:41: A L'Jarius Sneed sack helps stall the Browns at the KC 28, but Cody Parkey makes a 46-yard field goal. The Chiefs still lead, 6-3.

Some bad news for Cleveland, though, as left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. had to be helped off the field with an injury suffered on the first play.