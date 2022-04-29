Live blog | Cleveland Browns ready to make picks in 2nd and 3rd rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns have one second-round pick, No. 44 overall, followed by a pair of third-round draft picks at Nos. 78 and 99.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns are ready to go as the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas tonight with rounds two and three.

The Browns did not pick during Thursday's opening night of the draft after dealing away their first-round selection to Houston as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. Tonight, Cleveland will work with with one second-round pick, No. 44 overall, followed by a pair of third-round draft picks at Nos. 78 and 99.

Follow our time-stamped coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft below:

7:18 p.m. - With the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Houston defensive end Logan Hall. Barring a trade, we've got just over ten picks to wait until the Browns make their first pick of the night, and of the 2022 NFL Draft.

PREVIEW

The Browns are ready to go to work tonight as they'll make three of their seven picks (barring trades). So who might they select?

3News' Danny Cunningham laid out five potential targets for the Browns this evening:

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Drake Jackson, Edge, Southern California

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

What about Baker Mayfield? As of now, he is still a member of the Browns, but that could change at any point this weekend. Who might be in the mix?

Carolina remains a potential trade partner. The Panthers, who need a long-term answer at quarterback and have told Sam Darnold they intend to bring one in to compete with him to be the starter, chose North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu instead of a QB with the sixth pick.

Seattle's another possibility for the Browns to do business with after the Seahawks, who traded Russell Wilson to Denver this winter and seem set on going with Drew Lock as their starter, also went with an elite lineman, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, at No. 9.

The Panthers and Seahawks may still draft a quarterback in later rounds or they could acquire Mayfield, who is at least a more proven one than any rookie.

The Associated Press' Tom Withers contributed to this report.