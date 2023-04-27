Lions select Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in NFL Draft

Detroit traded back in the draft and selected the running back out of Alabama with the No. 12 pick.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After trading the No. 6 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 12 pick, the Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama.

During his college career, split between Georgia Tech and Alabama, Gibbs logged 383 rushes for 2,132 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was also second team All-SEC last season, rushing for just under 1000 yards and leading the Crimson Tide in receptions with 44.

The Lions made Gibbs the second running back drafted in the first round of the draft, joining Bijan Robinson from Texas.

In the trade with Arizona, the Lions also received the No. 34 and 168 pick from the Cardinals.