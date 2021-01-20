Reports: Lions hire Saints assistant Dan Campbell as head coach

Campbell replaces Matt Patricia, who was fired before the season ended, along with general manager Bob Quinn.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired the team's new head coach. According to the Detroit Free Press the Lions agreed to give the job to New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell will be the 28th head coach for the team.

The Lions organization had been circling Campbell as a replacement but couldn't interview him until the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.

There are reports that the deal is for six years.

It’s a 6-year deal for Dan Campbell and the #Lions. A big commitment. https://t.co/m3rfw8PFkw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Campbell replaces Matt Patricia, who was fired before the season ended, along with general manager Bob Quinn.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.