Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' Super Bowl odds: 'We will take those chances'

Speaking to reporters, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the reality of being one of eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs.

According to VegasInsider.com, the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl are 25-1 -- the lowest of any team remaining in the NFL playoffs.

Yet despite his team still being considered a relative longshot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ready to rule out a February trip to Tampa Bay just yet.

“We are one of eight teams. I am not a math major, but we will take those chances," Stefanski said. "That is what the guys understand. This is the fun part about the playoffs. Every game gets bigger and bigger, and the challenge gets bigger and bigger."

After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers' 48-37 in the wild card round on Sunday, the Browns' next challenge will come in the form of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Laying claim to a 14-2 regular-season record, the Chiefs enter this weekend's divisional round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium coming off a bye and as the top seed in the AFC.

Despite Cleveland's impressive win over the Steelers on Sunday, the Browns are a 10-point underdog heading into Sunday's game. And while Stefanski acknowledged the sizable challenge his team will be facing, his approach to the playoffs has clearly rubbed off on his team.

"We are focused on what we do with the guys in that locker room and inside that building are capable of so I do not think anybody gets too caught up in what other people are telling us we can or can’t," Browns center JC Tretter said. "We are really confident in what we can do. We have played well this year, and we know if we go out there and play the best of our abilities that we can compete with anybody.