BGSU's Karl Brooks selected by Packers in 6th round of NFL Draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University's Karl Brooks was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The standout defensive lineman for the Falcons was taken with the 179th overall pick in the draft by Green Bay.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound force registered 27.5 sacks in his Bowling Green career, with 10 of those coming last season which earned him first-team All-MAC honors.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks had 62 pressures last year which was the third most in the FBS.

He becomes the first BGSU player drafted since wide receiver Scotty Miller was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2019, also in the sixth round.

Brooks shined at the Senior Bowl, but was snubbed from the NFL Combine. Now the Lansing, Michigan native will get his chance to prove himself at the highest level.