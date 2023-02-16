Kelce is set to host SNL on March 4. He'll be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — It's been quite a week for Chiefs tight end and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce. And the fun isn't over yet.

Fresh off Kansas City's win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII, which also included besting his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce will host an upcoming episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

SNL announced on Thursday that Kelce will serve as host on March 4, appearing alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. "Growing up, I was a huge (Chris) Farley, (Will) Ferrell, Fallon kind of fan," he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show." "I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother and it's an absolute honor and privilege to host 'SNL' on March 4th."

Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL, along with being one of the league's most effervescent personalities. But is he ready for the challenge of 'SNL'?

"I am so nervous for that," he told Fallon. "You're going to be great," the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member assured Kelce.

The 33-year-old Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown to help Kansas City to their second Super Bowl crown in the last four years. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been named first-team All-Pro four times.

Travis and Jason Kelce became the first brothers to ever oppose each other in a Super Bowl, a storyline that got mammoth attention before, during, and after the game. After the Chiefs' victory, Travis became tearful when talking about what he said to his big brother following the game.

“In a situation like that, there’s not a lot you can say to a loved one,” he said. "You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. There’s nothing really I could say to him, other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

The Kelce brothers talked about their hometown of Cleveland Heights during a new episode of their "New Heights" podcast released earlier this week.