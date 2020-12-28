JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, could face fine for postgame TikTok dance

The Pittsburgh Steelers' postgame celebration following their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday could prove problematic.

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Dec. 22, 2020.

After beating the Indianapolis Colts in come-from-behind fashion to not only snap a three-game losing streak but clinch the AFC North title, the Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty to celebrate on Sunday.

But when it comes to the NFL's coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, it appears that at least some Steelers may have gotten carried away.

In a video posted to his TikTok account following the game, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and several Steelers players can be seen celebrating with a coordinated dance. The only problem is that many of the players participating in the dance -- including Smith-Schuster -- aren't wearing masks, which goes against the league's coronavirus prevention protocols.

You can watch the embedded dance in the video player below.

Warning, some language NSFW