JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, could face fine for postgame TikTok dance

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Dec. 22, 2020.
After beating the Indianapolis Colts in come-from-behind fashion to not only snap a three-game losing streak but clinch the AFC North title, the Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty to celebrate on Sunday.
RELATED: More NFL coverage from WKYC
But when it comes to the NFL's coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, it appears that at least some Steelers may have gotten carried away.
In a video posted to his TikTok account following the game, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and several Steelers players can be seen celebrating with a coordinated dance. The only problem is that many of the players participating in the dance -- including Smith-Schuster -- aren't wearing masks, which goes against the league's coronavirus prevention protocols.
You can watch the embedded dance in the video player below.
Warning, some language NSFW
While the NFL has yet to announce any sort of punishment for the Steelers as a result of the dance, it wouldn't be the first time that the league has taken such action against Pittsburgh. In November, the NFL fined the Steelers $350,000 -- including a $100,000 fine to head coach Mike Tomlin -- for mask violations during the team's win over the Baltimore Ravens.