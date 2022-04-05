Judge rules Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson must answer questions about relationships with other massage therapists

Specifically, Watson must give information on whether or not he had consensual sex with 18 additional women who have supported him against allegations of misconduct.

There is a new legal twist for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is already facing civil suits from 22 different women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

This time, it involves women who have publicly supported him.

A Texas judge ruled Tuesday that Watson must answer questions about whether or not he had consensual sex with 18 other massage therapists last year. All of these women have defended Watson against allegations of wrongdoing since authorities first began investigating last March.

In court depositions, Watson had previously refused to answer such questions, saying it was "private," "not relevant," and "harassing." However, lawyers for the 22 women suing him say the answers are needed to show a pattern in Watson's behavior.

Watson now has 30 days to answer these questions in writing, and must also produce other information about his history with massages and his actions according to his old Houston Texans contract dating back to 2019.

At the hearing today, Watson's representation strongly objected to the judge's ruling, but was overruled. The quarterback has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, and it is unknown if there could be an appeal.