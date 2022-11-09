Listen: Jim Donovan calls Cleveland Browns K Cade York's game-winning kick vs. Carolina Panthers

Cade York's 58-yard field goal gave the Cleveland Browns a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since 2004, the Cleveland Browns are 1-0.

And they have their rookie kicker to thank.

Trailing the Carolina Panthers 24-23, the Browns found themselves on their opponent's 40 yard-line with 13 seconds remaining in the game. But while matchup appeared to be setting up for another classic Cleveland heartbreak -- at the hands of former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield no less -- York drilled a 58-yard goal, which could have been good from even longer, to give his team its first Week 1 victory in 18 years.

The Voice of the Browns and 3News' Jim Donovan was on the call for the kick, which you can hear in the video player above.

While Cleveland needed fourth-quarter heroics to earn its Week 1 win, the Browns actually jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Mayfield struggled throughout the first half. But after taking a 17-7 lead into halftime and a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored the Browns 17-3 to start the fourth quarter -- with Mayfield rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another -- as kicker Eddy Pineiro's 34-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining gave Carolina a 24-23 lead.

But despite not having any timeouts left, Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett helped drive the Browns to the Panthers' 40-yard line to help set up York's game-winning kick. While a potential intentionally grounding penalty nearly knocked Cleveland out of range, the refs ultimately picked up their flag, with York's 58-yarder forever etching his name into Browns lore.