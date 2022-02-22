Jarvis Landry on future in Cleveland: 'I have put the ball in [the Browns'] court'

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jarvis Landry discussed his future with the Cleveland Browns.

As the official start of the 2022 offseason approaches, the Cleveland Browns and Jarvis Landry appear to be at a crossroads.

On Tuesday, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver admitted as much, stating that when it comes to his future in Cleveland, the ball is in the Browns' court.

In a series of tweets, Landry discussed his injury-plagued 2021 season and status in Cleveland. And while the LSU product that it's his preference to remain with the Browns, he also said that he's comfortable moving on if that's the direction that Cleveland chooses.

"I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," Landry wrote.

In an earlier tweet, the 29-year-old wide receiver revealed that rushing back from the sprained MCL he suffered in the Browns' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans ultimately resulted in him never getting back to full strength for the remainder of the season.

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise," he wrote. "Then came back way [too] early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

Added Landry, who didn't speak with reporters following his friend Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the team in November, other than an appearance at a charity event: "Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed."

Landry's tweets come as many have speculated that he could be a candidate to be released in the coming weeks. Cleveland can save nearly $15 million in cap space by releasing Landry, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

While the 2017 NFL receptions leader has been one of the Browns' most vocal leaders since being acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, it would be tough to argue that his production has matched the five-year, $75.5 million extension he signed upon arriving in Cleveland. In 12 games last season, Landry tallied 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns, adding another pair of rushing touchdowns to his stat line.

Speaking to reporters in January, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Landry's future with the team.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years," Berry said. "He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Regardless of what happens in the weeks ahead, however, Landry is confident that he's not the injury-plagued player that some have made him out to be.

"Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted," he wrote. "I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING."

