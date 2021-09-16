Hudson, Central Catholic grad, preparing for possible NFL debut on Sunday

James Hudson has been practicing at left tackle for Cleveland ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Texans.

CLEVELAND — James Hudson was at Browns practice on Thursday working with the offensive line at left tackle.

Right now, both Jedrick Wills and Chris Hubbard are injured, opening the door for Hudson to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Texans.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said today that they're getting the Central Catholic grad ready to play if Wills and Hubbard can't play.

Last week in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hudson was on the inactive list and did not dress.

The fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati would have big shoes to fill at left tackle, but the coaching staff loves his potential.

"I know we're getting James [Hudson] ready to go right now, so I'm not sure what happens on game day," said Van Pelt. "We'll play whoever is available, obviously, and we'll expect them to play well regardless of rookie or not."