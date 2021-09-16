Hudson, Central Catholic grad, preparing for possible NFL debut on Sunday

CLEVELAND — James Hudson was at Browns practice on Thursday working with the offensive line at left tackle.
Right now, both Jedrick Wills and Chris Hubbard are injured, opening the door for Hudson to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Texans.
Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said today that they're getting the Central Catholic grad ready to play if Wills and Hubbard can't play.
Last week in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hudson was on the inactive list and did not dress.
The fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati would have big shoes to fill at left tackle, but the coaching staff loves his potential.
"I know we're getting James [Hudson] ready to go right now, so I'm not sure what happens on game day," said Van Pelt. "We'll play whoever is available, obviously, and we'll expect them to play well regardless of rookie or not."
"He's getting better. He's definitely an arrow-pointed-up guy," added Van Pelt. "All the work he's put in already from the day he got here in rookie minicamp, he's had one-on-one practice with Coach [Bill] Callahan and Coach [Scott] Peters. He's going to continue to get better. He's a guy that I'm excited to see if he does get a chance to play this week to see how he responds to a real NFL game."