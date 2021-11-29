Cleveland Browns OT Jack Conklin out for season with torn patella tendon

Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn patella tendon.

CLEVELAND — Jack Conklin's return to the Cleveland Browns' lineup proved to be short-lived. After leaving the first quarter of the team's 16-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, the Browns confirmed that Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Conklin's injury occurred during his first game back after missing Cleveland's previous three contests with an elbow injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31. The injury occurred on a play in which quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley for a 10-yard gain on a third and seven from the Browns' own 23-yard line.

After the play, Conklin could be seen writhing in pain before ultimately being carted off the field. Early reports indicated that the 27-year-old right tackle's injury was serious, with further examinations confirming that he had torn his patella tendon.

Conklin's injury serves as a serious blow to the Browns' offensive line, which has failed to stay healthy through the better part of the 2021 campaign. After signing with Cleveland as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season, Conklin earned All-Pro honors while appearing in 15 of the Browns' 16 regular-season games.