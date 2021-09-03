Former Cleveland Browns WR David Patten dead at 47 following motorcycle crash

Former NFL receiver David Patten, who spent a season with the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 47 on Thursday.

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten, who spent one of his 12 seasons in the league playing for the Cleveland Browns, passed away on Thursday at the age of 47, his former team, the New England Patriots, announced.

According to TMZ, Patten's death came as the result of a motorcycle crash Columbia, South Carolina. Patten's motorcycle reportedly drove into the opposing lane and struck a car.

After going undrafted out of Western Carolina University in 1996, the 5-foot-10 Patten began his professional career playing for the Albany Firebirds in the Arena League. In 1997, he signed with the New York Giants, with whom he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career before signing with the Browns ahead of the 2000 campaign. In 14 games, including 11 starts, in Cleveland, Patten caught 38 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown.

In 2001, Patten signed with the Patriots and went on to win three Super Bowls in four years in New England, where he became a favorite target of Tom Brady's. The rest of his NFL career included stints with the Washington Redskins (2005-2006) and the New Orleans Saints (2007-2008), as well as a return to the Browns in 2009, although he was ultimately released before the start of the season.

After retiring as a member of the Patriots in 2010, Patten returned to South Carolina, where he served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Western Carolina. He is survived by his wife Galiena and four children: David, Daquan, Quinton and Mia.