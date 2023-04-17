Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith has passed away, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and the NFL community are mourning the loss of Chris Smith, who has passed away at the age of 31, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on Twitter.

According to The Salisbury Post, the circumstances of Smith's death are not yet known.

A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, Smith starred at West Rowan High School, where he tallied 16.5 sacks during his senior season. He went on to spend his college career at Arkansas, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2013, as he tallied 11.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

In 2014, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Smith in the fifth round (No. 159 overall) of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to spend three seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he tallied three sacks and nine quarterback hits in 16 games during the 2017 season.

The following offseason, Smith signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Browns. Appearing in 25 games over the course of two seasons, he recorded 22 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended before being released during the 2019 season.

Smith's time in Cleveland was marked by tragedy, as his girlfriend, Petara Cordero was tragically killed after being hit by a car on I-90 West after she an Smith had exited their own vehicle following a blown tire. Smith and Cordero's daughter was 4 weeks old at the time of her death.