Former Cleveland Browns C JC Tretter announces retirement

Former Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter has announced his retirement.

CLEVELAND — Since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March, JC Tretter has yet to sign with another team.

As it turns out, the former Browns center isn't heading anywhere but is instead calling it a career.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the 31-year-old Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL following nine seasons in the league. Originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Tretter spent his first four seasons in the league in Green Bay before signing with the Browns as a free agent in 2017.

In announcing his retirement, Tretter said that he will remain the President of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), a position that he has held since 2020.

“Now I’ve got a bunch of free time on my hands,” Tretter told Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt. “I would argue I'm going to accomplish more in the next 18 months than I would have ever gotten close to playing football during that time.

“I’m very excited about what’s next."

Tretter's free agency had become a subject of conversation in recent weeks as the Cornell product remained un-signed as training camps around the league began. Some speculated that Tretter's status as the NFLPA President, which has resulted in difficult negotiations with team owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in teams being unwilling to sign him despite his status as one of the league's top centers.

Speaking to Prewitt, Tretter didn't downplay that notion, revealing that none of the seven teams that he reached out to after being released by the Browns reciprocated interest. Still, the Akron, New York, native says he doesn't have any regrets.