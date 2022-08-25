x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Fantasy Football top 10 running back rankings for 2022

Which running backs are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year?

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The running back position is the most important and scarcest of the top positions. Most leagues will draft running backs on about 70 percent of first round choices. So how do you decide where to go in the first and second rounds?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 running back rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 RBs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts for DAILY fantasy football coverage and advice year-round! Free and available on all podcast platforms and YouTube!

2022 Consensus fantasy football running back rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

2021 Fantasy Points: 373
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 1st
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 268

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

2. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

2021 Fantasy Points: 301
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 3rd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 229

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, right, carries against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2021 Fantasy Points: 343
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 2nd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 322

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

2021 Fantasy Points: 127 (7 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 33rd (7 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 335

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Credit: AP
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries ahead of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

2021 Fantasy Points: 148 (13 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 29th (13 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 244

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

2021 Fantasy Points: 206 (13 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 16th (13 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 237

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Credit: AP
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Derrick Henry is just the biggest name in a revolving door that has seen the Titans make 19 moves putting players on injured reserve and play a NFL-high 80 different players _ 11 more than the next closest teams. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

2021 Fantasy Points: 193 (8 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 21st (8 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 253

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

8. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Credit: AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

2021 Fantasy Points: 229
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 11th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 283

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

9. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries on a touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

2021 Fantasy Points: 234 (13 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 8th (13 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 283

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

2021 Fantasy Points: 288
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 4th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 300

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out