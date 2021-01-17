Line of fans stretches for nearly a mile in drive-thru rally for Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium

New billboards also sending positive vibes

CLEVELAND — There was a hero’s sendoff in Cleveland on Saturday as fans attended a drive-thru rally for the Browns as they get set to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The line stretched for nearly a mile outside First Energy Stadium, as thousands of fans eagerly showed their support.

“We haven’t had an offense like this probably since Bernie Kosar,” said Michael Peters of Streetsboro. “So long as they come out, play hard, get a good lead, I do believe that anything is possible.”

The rally went from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., marking a sendoff that has not been seen in some time.

“This is just is such a special event for the city of Cleveland. My kids are finally starting to understand what it means to be a Browns fan,” said Geoff Henry of Medina.

“I just think that they’re so good and they just give me cheer,” said Olivia Dutton, who is in the 3rd grade.

Browns alumni and mascots waved from a safe distance in a season where fans have kept their distance too.

Scott Offenberger was so dedicated, he drove 2 1/2 hours from Marietta just to be there.

“It seems like the team has finally clicked, everyone’s starting to gel together,” he said. “I think they have a pretty good chance of going all the way.”

The team has also been getting a lot of attention as well on billboards.

Kevin Keough of Outfront Media U.S. is behind new messaging on six digital billboards stretching from Cleveland to Columbus.

“‘The Browns is the Browns’ using the JuJu Schuster quote,” Keogh said. “Everybody is taking a ride to take a look.”

After years of waiting, Keough said fans are supporting a team so often seen as underdogs. He hopes to keep the messages coming.

“Plan is to keep them up. We’ll take a look Monday morning and see what we come up with and maybe add something to the mix,” he said.

Again, anything is possible.

