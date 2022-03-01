Detroit Lions draft St. Louis native Jameson Williams with 12th overall pick in NFL Draft

The Lions traded up to pick the former Cardinal Ritter star with the 12th overall pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — One of the most talented receivers to ever come out of St. Louis has found a home in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions selected former Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School star wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions traded up in the draft to pick the University of Alabama product.

Williams started his college career at Ohio State, but entered the transfer portal and found his way to Alabama. At Alabama in 2021, Williams caught 79 passes, had the fifth most receiving yards in the country with 1,572 and had 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.

Williams was a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Williams' spectacular season was cut short in the national title game against Georgia, where he suffered an ACL tear.

A large crowd gathered Thursday night at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in St. Louis to support Williams. Williams grew up spending time and playing sports at the club.