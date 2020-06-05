CLEVELAND — We're literally hours away from the NFL releasing its 2020 schedule, but much of the season remains up in the air.

Virtually all American sports have screeched to a halt in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and even those set to resume will do so with no fans in attendance. It's still not known how social distancing may affect the NFL this fall, as most experts don't believe a vaccine will be available until next year.

Yet despite the concerns, the Browns are going full steam ahead, announcing single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. as soon as the team's schedule is released. According to officials, "limited" numbers of seats remain available.

All games 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium (including two preseason games) will be "variably" priced depending on the time of year and the opponent (i.e., that Steelers ticket is going to hit you harder in the wallet). However, should health and government guidelines prevent Clevelanders from getting into the Dawg Pound, the club says it will have credit and refund options available for those who purchased seats.

"The Browns regularly discuss coronavirus matters with medical and epidemiology experts at University Hospitals to remain updated on all best practices and recommendations, including how to create safe environments when returning to work and during future events," the team said in a statement.

Cleveland's full 2020 schedule will be released live tomorrow on ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App. Tickets can also be purchased at those two locations or by calling (440) 891-5050.

