Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's suspension expected to be between 2-8 games

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension is expected to be between 2 and 8 games.

CLEVELAND — On Monday, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson planned to sue the NFL in federal court if he received a season-long suspension from the league.

As it turns out, such a lawsuit might not be necessary.

Citing a source "who has reviewed the materials submitted last week by the parties to Judge Sue L. Robinson," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that Watson is expected to receive a suspension between two and eight games. Robinson, who has been jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association as the case's independent arbiter, is expected to make a ruling on Watson's punishment in the coming days.

A suspension between two and eight games would be significantly less of a punishment than the indefinite suspension lasting no less than one year that the NFL has been reportedly seeking. It's worth noting, however, that as long as Robinson issues some sort of punishment, the league -- or Watson -- can make an appeal, which would then be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or a designee acting on his behalf.

Last month, Robinson oversaw a three-day disciplinary hearing for Watson, who has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault. While two Texas grand juries have declined to indict the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback on criminal charges, he still faces potential punishment from the NFL if it's found he violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.