Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson permitted to return to team facility Monday

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns (2-3) look to bounce back from their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they'll welcome a familiar face back to Berea. On Monday, star quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team's facility as he continues to serve his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

In August, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Watson violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy on the following three counts:

Conduct that Qualifies as a Sexual Assault

Conduct that Poses a Genuine Danger to the Safety and Well-Being of Another Person

Conduct that Undermines, or Puts at Risk, the Integrity of the NFL

Watson's violations come as a result of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault during his time with the Houston Texans. Over the course of the past year, the Clemson product has reached settlements on 23 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, with one lawsuit ongoing.

While Watson will now be permitted to attend team meetings, he won't be allowed to take part in team practices until November 14. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old signal-caller will be allowed to make his 2022 regular season debut on December 4 in the Browns' Week 13 matchup against his former team, the Texans.

Asked about Watson's return to the team's facility this past Friday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that per league rules, he hasn't had contact with his star quarterback since his suspension went into effect on August 30.