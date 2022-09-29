Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

A Medina County crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.

According to a responding officer, a witness said that Garrett's vehicle went airborne, took out a fire hydrant rolled three times. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a laceration on Garrett’s right wrist/hand, with the 26-year-old also stating that he had pain in his right hand/wrist, right bicep, left shoulder and the left side of his face.

According to the report, Garrett was unable to recall exactly how he traveled off the roadway. He said that he was accelerating up the hill and observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction but did not make any type of swerving maneuvers to avoid striking the other vehicle. The two-time All-Pro added: "I don't know if something came, I moved out the way of that," before describing that his vehicle began going to the left, then right and he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The report also features new dashcam footage, which you can view in the video player below.

Garrett was transported to Akron General Hospital, with the Browns later announcing that he had suffered "a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts." His female passenger was transported to Akron General Hospital after suffering a "minor head injury."

On Wednesday, 3News' Phil Trexler reported that prior to Monday's crash, Garrett had been stopped for speeding seven times in Northeast Ohio since first being drafted by the Browns in 2017.