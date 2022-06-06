Cleveland City Council to vote on call for Cleveland Browns to remove FirstEnergy Stadium name

Cleveland City Council will vote Monday on a resolution calling for the Cleveland Browns to change the name of their stadium.

CLEVELAND — Two weeks after it was first introduced, Cleveland City Council will vote on an emergency resolution calling for FirstEnergy Corporation to be removed as the naming rights sponsor of Cleveland Browns' home stadium.

The resolution, which was introduced by Councilman Brian Kazy last month, will be voted on at Monday night's City Council meeting. Should the vote pass, it wouldn't require FirstEnergy to be removed from the name of the Browns' publicly-owned stadium, but it would serve as an official statement against the Akron-based company following its role in the House Bill 6 scandal, in which FirstEnergy is accused of a $60 million bribery scheme.

"Simply, I don’t believe that the municipally-owned stadium that the Cleveland Browns play in should bear the name of this tainted company. The sign, seen as people enter Cleveland, gives the impression that they represent the city. This is false," Kazy wrote in a release announcing his resolution last month.

Initially opened as Cleveland Browns Stadium in 1999, FirstEnergy purchased the naming rights to the stadium in 2013 with a 17-year, $102 million deal.

In a 2021 agreement with the Justice Department, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million penalty after admitting it funneled $60 million into a nonprofit secretly controlled by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to pass House Bill 6. HB6 bailed out the Perry and Davis Besse nuclear power plants and was worth an estimated $1.3 billion to FirstEnergy. Householder, four associates and a dark money group were indicted on racketeering charges.

Householder has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in federal court.

"The resolution I am sponsoring is self-explanatory," Kazy said. "First Energy spent nearly $61 million to get Ohio HB 6 passed to secure a $1.3 billion dollar bailout by ratepayers for its nuclear power plants. A federal investigation led to felony charges in connection to the bribery scheme to influence state legislators to pass the legislation."

In a statement to 3News regarding the naming rights on the stadium, FirstEnergy said that it has taken the appropriate measures following the House Bill 6 scandal.

"FirstEnergy has a longstanding commitment to supporting communities through sponsorship of civic, athletic and arts organizations," the company said. "We have taken swift action to address events that have occurred in recent years and to ensure a culture of strong ethics, integrity and accountability at the company. We look forward to continuing as a valued partner with all the communities in which we live and work."