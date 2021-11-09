Reports: Cleveland Browns sign All-Pro OG Wyatt Teller to 4-year contract extension

The 26-year-old was set to become a free agent after this season, but will now remain in Cleveland through at least 2025.

The Cleveland Browns and offensive guard Wyatt Teller have come to an agreement on a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Teller was set to be a free agent after this season, but will now remain in Cleveland through at least 2025. He is currently in his third year with the team and was one of the NFL's biggest breakout players last season, helping lead the way on the Browns' revamped offensive line. He has also been excellent lately after a bit of a slow start to 2021.

Last year, Teller earned second-team All-Pro honors and graded out as the best offensive guard in football according to Pro Football Focus, notching a 92.3 grade including a 93.6 grade in run blocking. This year, Teller has maintained that lofty standard, currently owning an 89.8 grade, good for second amongst all offensive guards in the NFL.

A former All-ACC guard at Virginia Tech, Teller was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Buffalo Bills and made seven starts as a rookie, but was eventually traded to the Browns (along with a seventh-round pick) just prior to the next season for two low-round draft selections in 2020. He made nine more starts in 2019 before eventually becoming an All-Pro despite playing in just 11 games last year, making the move a steal for Cleveland.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the deal is worth a total of $56.8 million for an average of $14.2 per season, making Teller the third-highest-paid guard in the league according to Spotrac. Pelissero's colleague Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

Of that $56.8 million, the Chronicle Telegram's Scott Petrak confirms $28 million is guaranteed.