'Meet you in the SB brudda': Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry sends farewell post to former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

With the news that Odell Beckham Jr. is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, his former Browns teammate Jarvis Landry wished his close friend farewell in a social media post.

On Thursday evening, Landry posted an Instagram story telling OBJ to "Handle Ya Business," as well as "Meet you in the SB brudda." The 'SB' being an apparent abbreviation for the Super Bowl.

With the Rams not being on the schedule for the Browns in 2021, the first chance the the two would have to reunite on a football field this season would indeed be at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Previously on Instagram, Landry wrote to Beckham, "I Pray Your New Chapter Will Be Filled With All You Could Have Ever Dream Of, Because You’ve Deserve It, Trained For It, Got The Scars To Show For It And You Gods Child!!! LOVE YOU BRUDDA"

Beckham and Landry grew up about 50 miles apart in Louisiana and first met in high school before teaming together for three seasons at LSU. They were reunited in Cleveland in 2019 when the Browns acquired Beckham in a trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams comes three days after the Browns officially released him following a week's worth of drama. After catching just one pass for six yards in Cleveland's Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham reportedly asked for a trade. Hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute and 24-second long video clip of quarterback Baker Mayfield missing his son on various throws throughout the 2021 season to his verified Instagram account.

After being released by Cleveland, Beckham was subjected to waivers, where he ultimately went unclaimed. Throughout the week, the New Orleans native had been linked to multiple teams including the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks before opting to sign with the Rams.