Report: Cleveland Browns want to build new stadium, city has rejected offers for land

According to Northeast Ohio Transformation's Ken Prendergast, the Cleveland Browns want to build a new stadium when the lease for FirstEnergy Stadium expires.

CLEVELAND — With the Cleveland Browns' lease at FirstEnergy Stadium set to expire in 2028, the clock is ticking regarding the future of the team's home.

Citing sources on Monday night, NEOtrans blog's Ken Prendergast reported that the team has its sights set on "a new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development in downtown Cleveland" -- a report a Browns spokesperson denied to the online publication.

“All of our work over the past year has been focused on the renovation of FirstEnergy Stadium,” Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications for the Browns and Haslam Sports Group, told Prendergast. “All of our conversations with the mayor have been supportive and geared toward exploring a path that is beneficial to the city, community and the region.”

Citing sources from the team and City Hall, Prendergast -- who reported last year on the team's exploration of new stadium sites -- the Browns have been eyeing a new stadium near the lakefront immediately east of downtown. The report, however, also states that Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration haven't been as eager to move forward with plans for a new stadium, preferring to first seek input from the community.

According to a City Hall source, "there have been high-level conversations about [stadium] locations but zero negotiating to date." The source also said that the Browns' owners, the Haslam family, asked the Bibb Administration to sell them city-owned land, but was rejected by the mayor.

Last year, the Browns launched a feasibility study regarding the future of FirstEnergy Stadium, which was built in 1999. According to Prendergast, that study was completed earlier this month, but the results have yet to be made public.

The study was conducted by HKS Architects, which also designed the Minnesota Vikings’ $1 billion enclosed US Bank Stadium in 2016. Prendergast previously reported that any new stadium for the Browns could include a dome or retractable roof.

In addition to acquiring the necessary land, another obvious hurdle for a potential new stadium for the Browns is who is going to pay for it. Per the report, "there apparently has been little discussion of stadium funding but it is probable that funding from the Haslams, the National Football League, an extension of the countywide sin tax that’s set to expire in 2034, and possibly state funding will be considered."