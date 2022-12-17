Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

CLEVELAND — One week removed from their 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4), the Cleveland Browns (5-8) will return to action to face the Baltimore Ravens (9-4).

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' Week 15 matchup:

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel: NFL Network

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Betting line: Browns -2.5

Over-under point total: 38.5

Preview

Following last week's loss to the Bengals, the Browns enter Week 15 having all but been eliminated from postseason contention. Still -- despite what ticket prices on the secondary market might say -- there is a buzz in Cleveland on Saturday, as Deshaun Watson prepares to make his first home start at FirstEnergy Stadium.

While the Browns likely won't be qualifying for the playoffs -- they've already been eliminated in the AFC North and have just slim hopes of clinching a Wild Card spot -- these final four games could prove meaningful. In particular, in will be important for Watson to continue to shake off his rust after sitting out the entirety of the 2021 season and serving an 11-game suspension to open the 2022 season.