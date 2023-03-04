Cleveland Browns seeking artist submissions for new 'Dog logo'

Submissions will be accepted by the team starting April 20.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are looking for fans to submit artwork that could "potentially" be used as the team's new dog logo.

Initial submissions will be accepted by the team starting Thursday, April 20 at clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo. Sharing your submission on social media is also encouraged.

According to the Browns, voting is tied to an email address. Only one vote is allowed per email address and will take place at the link above.

Through this voting process, the Browns will select the artwork that received the most votes which will then be placed into an additional contest including three additional "local designs" for the final round. The final round of voting will take place from May 10 through early June.

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”

Good luck!

