Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt makes appearance at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Hunt spoke to the children at the Broadview Club as Taco Bell presented the organization with a check for $2 million

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back and Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt made a special visit to a group of area children on Tuesday.

Hunt stopped by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio's Broadway Club to lead a special session of the NFL's healthy lifestyle program, "NFL Play 60," which encourages children to take part in at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day.

In addition to being a former standout at Willoughby South High School and the University of Toledo, Hunt is an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Clubs and appreciated being able to address the crowd of youngsters.

"I'm from Cleveland, so it means a lot for me to stand in front of you guys and hopefully be a role model and give back to you guys," Hunt said prior to answering questions from the crowd and leading them into activity.

The other highlight of Tuesday's event was Taco Bell's donation of $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to help fund the organization's initiatives.

"I want you guys to be grateful for this because it's amazing how far it's coming," Hunt said to the kids about the presentation.

Hunt is in his third season as a member of the Browns. So far in 2021, he has rushed 19 times for 84 yards, a 4.4 yard average, and one touchdown. The 26-year-old also has four receptions for 30 yards.