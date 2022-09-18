x
Nfl

VIDEO: Cleveland Browns release hype video with new 'Let's Go Cleveland' anthem ahead of Week 2 game against New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns are looking to start the season off 2-0 for the first time since 1993.

CLEVELAND — Get hyped, Cleveland

As the Cleveland Browns look to make history in their home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets, the Browns took to Twitter to release a video that is sure to get fans pumped up. 

If the Browns can defeat the New York Jets, it will be the first time the team has started a season 2-0 since 1993. 

The 59-second clip, which you can watch below, begins by showing an aerial shot of FirstEnergy Stadium and the field featuring the new Brownie the Elf logo. 

The new hype video released by the Browns features the team's latest anthem, "Let's Go Cleveland," by Chip Tha Ripper. 

The Dawg Pound-themed video features shots of the city, fans and players, as well as audio of 3News' Jim Donovan's call of Cade York's game-winning field goal on Sunday, Sept. 11. 

The Browns are set to kickoff against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. for their season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. 

