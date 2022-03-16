Report: Cleveland Browns re-sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

According to ESPN's Kimberley Martin and Adam Schefter, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND — A key member of the Cleveland Browns defense is coming back. On Wednesday, ESPN's Kimberley Martin and Adam Schefter reported that linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Walker's return to Cleveland comes one year after he first signed a one-year contract with the Browns as a free agent after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 13 games (12 starts) in Cleveland, the Northwestern product totaled a team-high 113 tackles (69 solo), two of which came for a loss and one sack, while grading as the NFL's 17th-best linebacker -- and fifth-best in coverage -- according to Pro Football Focus.

Shortly after news of Walker re-signing broke, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the news.

"S A Y L E S S ‼️" Walker wrote. "#RunITBack"

With Walker back in the fold, the Browns are set to return all three of their starting linebackers from 2021, including veteran Sione Takitaki and 2021 rookie standout Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Earlier this week, Cleveland took steps to further improve its defense, agreeing to a one-year deal with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan and a trade to send linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots for defensive end Chase Winovich.