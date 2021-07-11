Report: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19; both players vaccinated

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns weren't able to enjoy their most impressive win of the 2021 season for long. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Schefter, both Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, meaning that they may still be able to play vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday. Per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, vaccinated players are able to return to action after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

News of Chubb and Felton testing positive comes one day after the Browns placed reserve running back Joshua Kelley on the COVID-19 list. As a result, D'Ernest Johnson -- who rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos -- is currently Cleveland's only available running back.

Should Chubb be unable to play against the Patriots on Sunday, it would be a significant blow to the Browns offense, which will also likely be without running back Kareem Hunt, who is continuing to recover from an ankle injury. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Chubb has rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns this season, including 137 yards and two scores in Cleveland's Week 9 win over the Bengals on Sunday.