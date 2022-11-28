Rally skunk: The moment a skunk was spotted during Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Multiple Twitter accounts have been made in the skunk's honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns finally got another win this season -- this time against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- there was an unexpected guest in FirstEnergy Stadium that quickly captured a lot of attention across social media.

Yep, we're talking about the skunk.

Multiple videos and photos of the skunk quickly circulated across Twitter with some calling it the "Rally Skunk."

There were even a handful of Twitter accounts created in honor of the skunk like @CLERallySkunk, @CLEBrownsSkunk and @SkunkBrowns.

Here's a few videos of the skunk at FirstEnergy Stadium...

There is a SKUNK in the stands at the #Browns game. 👀🦨😂pic.twitter.com/HfxbvBU1UP — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2022

So what happened to the so-called rally skunk?

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com tweeted that the skunk "escaped its barrier after the game," went up the stairs and out of the stadium.

FINAL SKUNK UPDATE: The Skunk escaped its barrier after the game, chowed down on some snacks, found its way up the stairs and out of the stadium. It went under a trailer and then my phone died. But they’re just gonna let it roam, no one came to grab it. It did not spray. pic.twitter.com/UwDUyQka0d — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 27, 2022

The skunk is out. pic.twitter.com/kDbWoo4Kp9 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 27, 2022

The Browns ultimately won the game in overtime 23-17. The team now travels to face the Houston Texans as Deshaun Watson officially takes the quarterback role for the first time this season.

MORE BROWNS:

Editor's note: Video in the player above features reaction from 3News' Jim Donovan.