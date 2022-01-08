Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 3 more civil lawsuits: Report

That means Watson has now settled 23 civil lawsuits , with one still outstanding. The latest settlements came just hours before former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson revealed her decision to suspend Watson after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”