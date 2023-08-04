Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in most recent sexual misconduct lawsuit

Both sides are currently arguing over a deposition date.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to court records obtained by 3News, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to give a deposition in his most recent sexual misconduct lawsuit, but when the deposition will take place is currently up in the air.

The deposition comes regarding the 25th lawsuit that was filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022, in the Harris County District Court in Texas on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff.

The lawsuit filed by the Universal Law Group alleged that Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts ... including intercourse" from a female massage therapist in December of 2020, when he was still a member of the Houston Texans.

In January, the Harris County District Court ordered Watson to appear within 90 days for his deposition. Earlier this week, Watson and the plaintiff agreed that he would appear for a deposition on April 6, following scheduling difficulties over the past three months.

Less than 24 hours before the hearing, one of the plaintiff's lawyers became ill, resulting in the deposition being rescheduled to Monday, April 10.

A motion filed on Wednesday, April 5, is requesting that Watson brings all cell phone records between Watson and the plaintiff in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021, all text messages, direct messages on Instagram, as well as all receipts, invoices, booking confirmation related to the hotel room used at the Houstonian on Dec. 18, 2020.

Less than two weeks after the initial filing of the lawsuit, the attorney for Watson filed a motion for sanction against the law firm stating that the latest lawsuit was "a sham".

A full copy of the deposition notice can be viewed below:

