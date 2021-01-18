'We'll be back': Players, fans, celebrities react to Cleveland Browns' playoff loss

The season is over, but what a season it was.

CLEVELAND — It was a heartbreaking ending, but a beautiful journey, nonetheless.

The Browns' comeback season came to a close with a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff. It was a noble effort against a powerhouse team looking to defend its Super Bowl title, but just not enough to get over the proverbial hump.

No one likes to lose in a big game, and yet much of the conversation still rests on hope and optimism. Cleveland won 11 games this year before pounding the hated Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, and many feel they are on the doorstep of truly contending for their first world championship since 1964.

Several players echoed the same resounding message after it was all over: "We will be back."

We’ll be back.. — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 18, 2021

We will be back. — Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) January 18, 2021

Several celebrities and analysts (many with Cleveland tied) lauded the Browns for what they accomplished, while also acknowledging the difficulty of defeat.

Damn.

What a game. So proud of the #Browns today though.

And throughout the season. Always played hard.

This season turned a big page for them. They’re gonna be in the mix for years now.

But damn. 💔 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 17, 2021

It’s nice to get teary-eyed about a #Browns loss in the playoffs again anyway. Been a while. — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 17, 2021

i’m proud of the @Browns

thanks for this season 🙏🏻 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 17, 2021

Great season @Browns Cleveland should be proud 💪🏼 End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 17, 2021

What a season.. Only the beginning. Thank you @Browns! #BROWNS — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 17, 2021

Thank you @Browns. Can’t wait until next year! — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) January 18, 2021

Take ❤️ @browns fans.



The same ol’ #Browns would have folded and we would be referring to this game as The Pylon.



Instead, they fought tooth and nail.



The future is so bright @bakermayfield can turn his cap backwards and put on shades. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 17, 2021

Congratulations to our @Browns on an amazing season! Cleveland is proud of you!!! — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 18, 2021

My browns really on the doorstep of being a Super Bowl contending team. Never thought I’d see the day. #proudfan . Browns will never be the old browns again. New regime. New identity. New goals and expectations. Great season ✊🏾. We’re close @God_Son80 @bakermayfield very close ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 18, 2021

Overall, I consider that season to be an entertaining and informative exercise in establishing that Stefanski's the answer and Baker's the real deal. Go #Browns — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) January 18, 2021

We didn’t win.😞 BUT we also didn’t get “clapped.”😉 Still proud of my #Browns @wkyc — Danielle Wiggins (@DaniWKYC) January 17, 2021

Others, however, expressed dismay at the game plan or even anger at the referees, particularly after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Rashard Higgins wasn't called.

But they didn’t call that in our game though!!!!! 😤😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2021

Kevin Stefanski, young and inexperienced as he might be, did not impress me today. He might be Coach of the Year but he got outcoached today. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2021

Still, most were grateful for having good football back in Cleveland for the first time in two decades. Check out some of the best reactions from 3News viewers on social media:

Because of how they have grown I'm not sad at all, the sadness and disappointment would've been last week had we lost — claudette (@QueenLeo79) January 17, 2021

Damn right factory of sadness is closed! And I believe Browns just identified their new rival for the next several years — Dana J Moses (@Djamesmoses) January 17, 2021

Why would it hurt? I'll bet most realistic Browns fans never fully expected to win this game. Mad at the officiating, maybe. But hurt? Not sure about that. — James Richardson (@JMR0979) January 17, 2021

That one play was very huge the one where Higgins fumbled it out of bounds at the pike on that play turned the whole game around but yeah the Browns will b back They finally won't b laughed at from here on out — pres elect Frank The Tank (@swisher_frank) January 18, 2021

The Browns made pro football in CLE fun to watch again, finally. BUT you can’t squander the opportunity when their starting QB is knocked out, you make a big INT and don’t capitalize and then let a journeyman QB make big plays and beat you. Gotta step up and take it. — Jerry Rymont (@snreader) January 18, 2021

Nick, absolutely its hurts & stings! But we know this is Not the same Old Browns anymore what so every! #Browns 👀😢😢 — Brian Aschenbener (@brianasch40) January 17, 2021

What team have you been watching this season? Same old Browns wouldn't have made the playoffs. — Vinnie (@VinnieD6560) January 17, 2021