'We'll be back': Players, fans, celebrities react to Cleveland Browns' playoff loss

CLEVELAND — It was a heartbreaking ending, but a beautiful journey, nonetheless.
The Browns' comeback season came to a close with a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff. It was a noble effort against a powerhouse team looking to defend its Super Bowl title, but just not enough to get over the proverbial hump.
No one likes to lose in a big game, and yet much of the conversation still rests on hope and optimism. Cleveland won 11 games this year before pounding the hated Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, and many feel they are on the doorstep of truly contending for their first world championship since 1964.
Several players echoed the same resounding message after it was all over: "We will be back."
Several celebrities and analysts (many with Cleveland tied) lauded the Browns for what they accomplished, while also acknowledging the difficulty of defeat.
Others, however, expressed dismay at the game plan or even anger at the referees, particularly after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Rashard Higgins wasn't called.
Still, most were grateful for having good football back in Cleveland for the first time in two decades.