Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, facility closed

It comes as the Browns continue their push for a spot in the playoffs.

OHIO, USA — A Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization confirmed the news Saturday in a statement saying, "our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted."

All of the teams meetings are being held remotely and officials are working with the NFL and health professionals to determine the team's next steps.

The confirmation comes after offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday morning.

“The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” team officials explain.

“Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player in in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

The team is scheduled to take on the New York Jets tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Read the full statement from the team below: