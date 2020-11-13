Cleveland Browns announce player tests positive for COVID-19, team facility closed amid contact tracing

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”