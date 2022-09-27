Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in Medina County car crash

Garrett has not yet been ruled out to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta. The Browns say he will be evaluated by team doctors throughout this week.

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update on the condition of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett on the day after his car crash in Medina County.

In a statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry released on Tuesday evening, the Browns report that Garrett sustained "a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts." The team adds that Garrett did not suffer any fractures and also cleared concussion protocol.

Garrett has not been ruled out for the Browns game at Atlanta on Sunday. "Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week," Berry added in the statement.

You can read the entire statement from Berry and the Browns below:

“First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

The accident occurred on State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township on Monday afternoon as Garrett was driving a gray 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. The 26-year-old Garrett was on the right side of the roadway when he lost control and his vehicle overturned.

His female passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that impairment from either alcohol or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor in the one-car crash.

Garrett was released from Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center on Monday evening. His passenger was taken to a separate area hospital.

Body camera footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the Porsche Garrett was driving slid off State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township. Garrett was sitting in the grass and speaking as firefighters checked his biceps and elsewhere for injuries, and crews later helped him up and walked him to the ambulance while blood gushed from his right hand.

The unidentified female passenger, whose face was blurred in the video, was seen lying down as EMS workers tended to her.