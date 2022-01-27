Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett receives NFL drug test after Vogue photoshoot

CLEVELAND — Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Myles Garrett shared a picture of himself wearing a jacket with no shirt underneath it from a recent photoshoot for Vogue.
Coincidentally or not, the Cleveland Browns defensive end's post preceded his latest random -- if you want to call it that -- drug test from the NFL.
One day after posting his picture -- in which his bare chest and abs are clearly displayed -- Garrett revealed on Twitter that he had been summoned by the NFL for a random drug test. The two-time All-Pro defensive end re-shared the picture from his Instagram, along with screenshots of the texts from the league, implying that the former led to the latter.
Garrett also made a suggestion for a new rewards program for the NFL's drug-testing program to benefit those who seem to receive more tests than others.
"We need a punch card reward system on the drug tests," Garrett tweeted. "Like every 10 negative tests y’all gotta give us a Bitcoin or pay for a vacation or something."
By this point, the 26-year-old Garrett is no stranger to the league's drug-testing program. Throughout the 2021 season, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound three-time Pro Bowl selection revealed that he had been summoned to receive random tests three times in a four-week span, which he initially chalked up to not wearing sleeves underneath his jersey.
"I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get 'randomly' drug tested BOTH times," Garrett tweeted in October "I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired."