Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett receives NFL drug test after Vogue photoshoot

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that he was selected for a random drug test.

CLEVELAND — Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Myles Garrett shared a picture of himself wearing a jacket with no shirt underneath it from a recent photoshoot for Vogue.

Coincidentally or not, the Cleveland Browns defensive end's post preceded his latest random -- if you want to call it that -- drug test from the NFL.

One day after posting his picture -- in which his bare chest and abs are clearly displayed -- Garrett revealed on Twitter that he had been summoned by the NFL for a random drug test. The two-time All-Pro defensive end re-shared the picture from his Instagram, along with screenshots of the texts from the league, implying that the former led to the latter.

Garrett also made a suggestion for a new rewards program for the NFL's drug-testing program to benefit those who seem to receive more tests than others.

"We need a punch card reward system on the drug tests," Garrett tweeted. "Like every 10 negative tests y’all gotta give us a Bitcoin or pay for a vacation or something."

By this point, the 26-year-old Garrett is no stranger to the league's drug-testing program. Throughout the 2021 season, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound three-time Pro Bowl selection revealed that he had been summoned to receive random tests three times in a four-week span, which he initially chalked up to not wearing sleeves underneath his jersey.