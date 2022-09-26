Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett involved in car accident

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News.
The accident occurred on State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township as Garrett was driving a gray 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. The 26-year-old Garrett was on the right side of the roadway when he lost control and his vehicle overturned.
Both Garrett and his female companion were wearing their seatbelts. Garrett was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, while his female companion was transported to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Impairment from either alcohol or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor.
This is a developing story, please stick with 3News for the latest.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of crash involving Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett in Medina County
The No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett has established himself as one of the best defensive players in all of football through his first five seasons in the league. The Texas A&M product is currently one sack away from surpassing linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. as the Browns' official all-time career sacks leader.
A two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Garrett had tallied three sacks through Cleveland's first three games of the 2022 season, including two in the Browns' season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers. Laying claim to a 2-1 record, Cleveland is set to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday.
