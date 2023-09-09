Fans flock to Muni Lot ahead of Cleveland Browns’ 2023-24 season opener

The Muni Lot opened at 5 a.m. ahead of the Browns season opener against the Bengals.

CLEVELAND — The Browns are back!

The Dawg Pound showed up bright and early ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday morning, 3News caught up with some fans to see some of the sights and sounds ahead of the battle of Ohio.

3News' Danielle Wiggins caught up with The Browns Brunch to learn about their tailgate traditions and their predictions for the upcoming season.

3News also got a special look inside The Kennel in the Muni Lot.

Below is a gallery of some of the sights from Sunday morning in the Muni Lot:

Some fans were in line to get their spot in the Muni Lot as early as Saturday morning.