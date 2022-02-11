Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas will be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas only has to wait one more year for his first chance to be enshrined in Canton.

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 -- a group that is headlined by former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour and also includes Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills, San Francisco 49er defensive lineman Bryant Young and Philadelphia Eagles/St. Louis Rams/Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil.

With the 2022 class set to be enshrined this summer, many are already looking forward to which players will comprise the 2022 class. That rings especially true in Northeast Ohio, as next year will mark former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas' first year of eligibility.

By all accounts, Thomas should be a lock to be selected as a first-ballot inductee as he boasts one of the most impressive resumes for an offensive lineman in NFL history. After being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, the Wisconsin product went on to play an NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps before a torn triceps ended his 2017 season -- and ultimately his career.

Over the course of his 11 seasons with the Browns, Thomas was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls (2007-2016), six first-team All-Pros and two second-team All-Pros. In 2018, he was inducted into the Browns' Ring of Honor, with his 10,363 snaps played being displayed in FirstEnergy Stadium.