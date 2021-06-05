Cleveland Browns sign 2nd-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to rookie contract

The former Notre Dame star will likely be used in multiple defensive sets.

CLEVELAND — Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns Friday.

After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star's size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.

The 21-year-old Owusu-Koramoah was a two-year starter for the Fighting Irish, tallying 62 tackles (11 for a loss) as a senior to earn unanimous All-American honors. Cleveland plans to use the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder in multiple defensive sets.

Owusu-Koramoah is the sixth member of Cleveland's rookie class to sign. Only former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.