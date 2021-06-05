Cleveland Browns sign 2nd-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to rookie contract

CLEVELAND — Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns Friday.
After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star's size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.
The 21-year-old Owusu-Koramoah was a two-year starter for the Fighting Irish, tallying 62 tackles (11 for a loss) as a senior to earn unanimous All-American honors. Cleveland plans to use the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder in multiple defensive sets.
Owusu-Koramoah is the sixth member of Cleveland's rookie class to sign. Only former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.
More Browns headlines:
- 'He's retired': Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says Myles Garrett is done with basketball
- 2nd annual Baker Mayfield youth football ProCamp scheduled for this July at Gilmour Academy
- Browns DE Myles Garrett given 2nd best 2021 Defensive Player of the Year odds
- Rocky River native 'Sir Yacht' finds internet fame during COVID pandemic
- ROSTER: Bernie Kosar, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Travis Kelce recruited to play in Jarvis Landry Family & Friends Celebrity Softball Game
- Early 2021 Browns 53-man roster projection
- Opening day bulletin board material for Browns? Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes eying perfect record in 2021
- Browns given long-shot odds of landing Julio Jones
- 3News Investigates: Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar offers his home to imprisoned mobster seeking early release