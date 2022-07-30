Cleveland Browns welcome fans to first open training camp of 2022

Fans from across Northeast Ohio gathered in Berea for a first look at the 2022 Cleveland Browns team.

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held the first of 11 free open practices for fans on Saturday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

Take a look at some of the sights 3News caught at the first public training camp in the video below.

Fans told 3News that some lined up as early as 8 a.m. to get into Saturday's 2 p.m. training camp.



This year, a second grandstand was added to the practice facility to accommodate more Browns fans at the public practices.

At each open practice, the Cleveland Browns will invite season ticket members to watch practice from a VIP area.

Many fan favorites returned to Berea this year, including the Puppy Pound, the 40-yard dash, Browns Pro Shop and Aramark food and beverage snack shacks.

New improvements for fans at training camp this year included the "Dawg Pound Dance Cam," which gives fans the chance to try and match Browns players' dance moves and share them on social media.

Public Browns training camp dates

Monday, Aug. 1- 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 - 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 - 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 - 2 p.m.

