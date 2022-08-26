'I want the same energy': Cleveland Browns fans react to Aaron Donald helmet-swinging incident 3 years after Myles Garrett suspension

Cleveland Browns fans reacted strongly to footage of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players.

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, footage captured at a joint practice showed Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald swinging a helmet during a scuffle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Perhaps nobody had a stronger reaction to the incident than Cleveland Browns fans, who were quick to recall the treatment of Myles Garrett after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet at the end of matchup on Thursday Night Football in 2019.

One day after the incident, the NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely, at a minimum for the final six games of the 2019 season and any potential postseason games. The No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft was ultimately reinstated the following offseason.

In addition to his punishment from the league, then-23-year-old Garrett also faced no shortage of criticism from opposing fanbases and media members. One day after the incident, ESPN's Adam Schefter infamously referred to the incident as an "assault."

But on Thursday, the reaction to Donald's incident appeared to be much different, with Schefter even poking fun at his own legendary tweet. Former NFL players-turned-ESPN analysts such as Booger McFarland and Ryan Clark who were tough on Garrett also seemed to be quick to defend Donald, stating that it would be dangerous to set a precedent for punishing players for their actions during practices as opposed to games.

According to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction over joint practices, which means that Donald won't be punished for his actions. As one might expect, Browns fans -- and others on social media -- were quick to weigh in on social media, comparing the differences between the treatment of Garrett and Donald.

Myles Garrett watching Aaron Donald swing 2 helmets instead of just 1 pic.twitter.com/5eqpJOh18B — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) August 25, 2022

The NFL has reviewed the footage from the Aaron Donald incident and after careful consideration has decided to drug test Myles Garrett. — Casey K (@Casey_Kinnamon) August 25, 2022

A reminder: Myles Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the NFL following his helmet-swinging incident. Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season before the NFL reinstated him in February 2020. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 25, 2022

this is ridiculous he better get the same punishment myles garrett had https://t.co/vm3toA10cQ — #BABY. (@tdekayom) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett watching twitter for the last day pic.twitter.com/gRdbHOaHKW — Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) August 26, 2022

This isn’t any different than what Myles Garrett did. He should be suspended, too. https://t.co/gVmCuItb58 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 25, 2022

Some folks wanted Myles Garrett thrown in prison for assault over a primetime helmet swing. The Cleveland PD even released a statement.



I doubt there will be a punishment for Aaron Donald, but it is on video. #Browns — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett missed the final 6 games of the 2019 season as part of an indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet during a game. The NFL has not been in the business of policing joint practices the way they do games, but that's the only difference from Aaron Donald today. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 25, 2022

seems to happen with him a ton



if Myles Garrett got an indefinite suspension for swinging Rudolph's helmet (which ultimately became 6 games)...



the NFL should be suspending Aaron Donald for some amount of time IMO because this is absolutely recklesshttps://t.co/fDOc4YEKEE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 25, 2022

The difference in what Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett did is that one was captured with HD cameras. pic.twitter.com/rMEHi4szhB — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) August 26, 2022

Can’t wait to see how the league handles this Aaron Donald situation. The Myles Garrett situation was similar, just didn’t happen in a preseason practice. Egregious on both counts. https://t.co/ZhGSfRthLA — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 25, 2022

And of course Ryan Clark also wanted Myles Garrett to be suspended for the season https://t.co/19isjj1DYq pic.twitter.com/3rgFtV2tfr — Justin (@afc2nfc) August 26, 2022

I want the same energy y’all gave Myles Garrett to Aaron Donald https://t.co/VnsSRZHHAX — Cam🅿️ (@camfromthe216) August 26, 2022

Myles Garrett watching Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/XmUzCERNLp — The Right Hash (@TheRightHash) August 26, 2022